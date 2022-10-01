Watch: Six people injured after huge waves sweep through Miami sidewalk

- Now Playing
Watch: Six people injured after huge waves sweep through Miami sidewalk00:49
- UP NEXT
Hong Kong police arrest man for alleged sedition during Queen Elizabeth II tribute00:47
At least two injured by oil refinery fire in Ohio00:37
Watch: Chick-fil-A employee tackles man accused of carjacking woman holding baby01:23
Watch: Video shows 7-foot mako shark jump onto fishing boat in Maine01:06
Watch: Schoolboy's reaction after shaking hands with both Charles and Camilla00:44
Watch: Police dash cam shows man flees police on airport baggage tractor02:18
California man verbally harasses Indian man at Taco Bell01:45
Video shows Ohio kidnapping suspect attempt to stab officer with pen01:37
Video appears to show Vermont sheriff's captain kicking handcuffed detainee01:08
Watch: Clark the bald eagle goes through airport security00:26
Video captures men who impersonate police officers, break into woman's home00:51
Coast guard video shows luxury yacht sinking off Italy00:47
Watch: Video shows small plane crash onto Florida road00:57
Watch: Video shows woman drive SUV through the second floor of a Massachusetts mall01:35
Surveillance video shows mob of looters ransacking 7-Eleven in Los Angeles01:53
Possible meteors caught on camera over Utah01:31
Watch: Video captures thieves' $2 million smash-and-grab00:37
Watch: Video captures moment Israeli Airstrike destroys home of suspected Islamic jihad member00:54
Watch: Video appears to show Texas police tackle cancer patient03:42
- Now Playing
Watch: Six people injured after huge waves sweep through Miami sidewalk00:49
- UP NEXT
Hong Kong police arrest man for alleged sedition during Queen Elizabeth II tribute00:47
At least two injured by oil refinery fire in Ohio00:37
Watch: Chick-fil-A employee tackles man accused of carjacking woman holding baby01:23
Watch: Video shows 7-foot mako shark jump onto fishing boat in Maine01:06
Watch: Schoolboy's reaction after shaking hands with both Charles and Camilla00:44
Play All