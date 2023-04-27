IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch South Korean president's full address to a joint session of Congress

Watch South Korean president's full address to a joint session of Congress

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addressed a joint session of Congress during his visit to the U.S. He honored the "great American heroes" who fought in the Korean War and praised the ongoing relationship between the two countries.April 27, 2023

    Watch South Korean president's full address to a joint session of Congress

