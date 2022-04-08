IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    This Protective Vest Can Bring Us One Step Closer to Deep Space Travel

    00:50

  • Black Holes Devour Stars a Lot More Frequently Than We Thought

    01:07

  • NASA's Greeting to Aliens Has Been Floating in Space for 40 Years

    01:10

  • India's Space Organization Breaks Record With Historic Satellite Launch

    00:52

  • The Mars Rover Found a Meteorite Made of Iron

    01:12

  • This August, the United States Will Be Treated to a Historic Eclipse

    01:02

  • Here’s Why SpaceX’s Recent Launch was a Big Deal

    01:29

  • Is an Alien Megastructure Causing this Distant Star’s Strange Behavior?

    01:59

  • How Scientists Verified One of Einstein's Most Controversial Theories

    02:05

  • Could Life Be Swimming Beneath the Many Oceans in Space?

    02:15

NBC News

Watch: SpaceX, Axiom launch first private mission to ISS

01:27

SpaceX and Houston-based Axiom Space have made history by launching the first mission to the International Space Station made up wholly of private citizens. The mission, known as Ax-1, marks a key breakthrough for both space tourism and the expanding commercial spaceflight industry. April 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    This Protective Vest Can Bring Us One Step Closer to Deep Space Travel

    00:50

  • Black Holes Devour Stars a Lot More Frequently Than We Thought

    01:07

  • NASA's Greeting to Aliens Has Been Floating in Space for 40 Years

    01:10

  • India's Space Organization Breaks Record With Historic Satellite Launch

    00:52

  • The Mars Rover Found a Meteorite Made of Iron

    01:12

  • This August, the United States Will Be Treated to a Historic Eclipse

    01:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All