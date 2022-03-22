Watch: Texas newscast captures moment tornado crosses two major highways
A news broadcast captured video of a tornado crossing two major highways in Texas. The storm hit multiple towns in the state damaging homes and vehicles. Roads were left littered with debris and a strip mall in Round Rock sustained significant destruction. No deaths or injuries have been reported.March 22, 2022
