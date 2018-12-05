WATCH: Top moments from former President George H.W. Bush’s state funeral copied!

Former President George H.W. Bush was remembered in a powerful U.S. state funeral that was attended by approximately 3,000 people including President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and first families Carter, Clinton and Obama. Former President George W. Bush paid tribute to his father in a moving eulogy before the 41st president will be laid to rest at the Bush Presidential Library in Texas.

