WATCH: Top moments from former President George H.W. Bush’s state funeral
Former President George H.W. Bush was remembered in a powerful U.S. state funeral that was attended by approximately 3,000 people including President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and first families Carter, Clinton and Obama. Former President George W. Bush paid tribute to his father in a moving eulogy before the 41st president will be laid to rest at the Bush Presidential Library in Texas.
Bush 41: “the figurative father” of 3 presidents that followed07:58
Top moments from former President George H.W. Bush’s state funeral02:33
George W. Bush's chief of staff: Bush 41 was a ‘remarkable man’03:31
Watch George W. Bush hand Michelle Obama candy again at father's funeral00:23
Casket of George H.W. Bush departs National Cathedral03:42
Full speech: Fighting back tears, George W. Bush honors his dad12:33