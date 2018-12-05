WATCH: Top moments from former President George H.W. Bush’s state funeral
Former President George H.W. Bush was remembered in a powerful U.S. state funeral that was attended by approximately 3,000 people including President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and first families Carter, Clinton and Obama. Former President George W. Bush paid tribute to his father in a moving eulogy before the 41st president will be laid to rest at the Bush Presidential Library in Texas.
Watch Trump, Clinton, Obama sit together at Bush funeral06:11
George H.W. Bush memorial reminds America that there’s more that unites us than divides us01:14
Nation bids farewell to President George H.W. Bush04:37
'Special Air Mission 41' honors George H.W. Bush in tribute flight01:51
Bush 41: “the figurative father” of 3 presidents that followed07:58
Presidents and dignitaries come together to honor George H.W. Bush03:13