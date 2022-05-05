IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Watch: Tornadoes cause widespread damage in Oklahoma

01:02

A series of tornadoes swept across Oklahoma on Wednesday, causing significant and widespread damage in the city of Seminole, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management. There were no reports of injuries following the tornadoes, but more stormy weather is expected in the region.May 5, 2022

