WATCH: Ukrainian officials and foreign journalists come under shelling attack in separatist region
00:58
Ukrainian military officials and members of the foreign media came under shelling attack while visiting the frontlines of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine. Shelling has increased in the region as Western countries accuse Moscow of seeking a pretext for war.Feb. 19, 2022
Now Playing
WATCH: Ukrainian officials and foreign journalists come under shelling attack in separatist region
00:58
UP NEXT
Harris meets with Zelenskyy, says U.S. will impose sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine
03:58
Russia appears to be building a case for war in Eastern Ukraine, officials say
01:53
Biden says he believes Putin will invade Ukraine
03:04
Storm Eunice causes chaos in U.K., rips cover off O2 Arena
01:22
Millions across U.K. told to stay home as Storm Eunice brings severe winds