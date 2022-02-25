IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    WATCH: Ukrainians try to pull driver from wreckage after military vehicle runs over car

NBC News

WATCH: Ukrainians try to pull driver from wreckage after military vehicle runs over car

Video shows a military vehicle running over a moving car in Kyiv during the Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital. The driver survived the incident and good Samaritans were seen trying to free them from the wreckage.Feb. 25, 2022

