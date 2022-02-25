WATCH: Ukrainians try to pull driver from wreckage after military vehicle runs over car
01:01
Video shows a military vehicle running over a moving car in Kyiv during the Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital. The driver survived the incident and good Samaritans were seen trying to free them from the wreckage.Feb. 25, 2022
