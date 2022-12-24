IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Video captures moment gas tanker explodes in Johannesburg, killing 8

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Three dead in shooting outside Paris Kurdish center

    01:54

  • St. Nicholas visits Ukrainian children’s hospital

    01:31

  • Climate change crisis worsens in East Africa

    01:08

  • Car bombing in Pakistan capital kills police officer, two suspects

    01:41

  • Suspected gunman arrested after killing at least three in Paris

    01:03

  • Putin downplays Patriot missile defense system after Zelenskyy’s trip to Washington

    03:37

  • Convicted killer 'The Serpent' to be released

    02:16

  • Celebrating 150 years of baseball in Japan

    02:50

  • 2022: Headlines, Highlights and History

    49:48

  • President Zelenskyy tells Congress Ukraine is ‘alive and kicking’ amid Russian invasion

    07:10

  • Zelenskyy caps off US trip with emotional address to Congress

    04:14

  • Video shows women protesting Taliban ban on university education

    00:47

  • High demand for fever treatment at Beijing hospital, Chinese TV reports

    00:53

  • Watch Zelenskyy's full address to Congress

    24:59

  • Life, Death, and Liberation: Izium, Ukraine

    28:29

  • Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine

    36:13

  • Patriot missile battery for Ukraine ‘not escalatory’ but 'defensive,' says Biden

    00:58

  • Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'

    03:01

  • Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country

    10:59

NBC News

Watch: Video captures moment gas tanker explodes in Johannesburg, killing 8

00:47

Video captured the moment a gas tanker in Johannesburg exploded and killed eight people, injured many more and damaged nearby buildings. Investigations are ongoing, but authorities said the truck caught fire while it was stuck under a low bridge.Dec. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Video captures moment gas tanker explodes in Johannesburg, killing 8

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Three dead in shooting outside Paris Kurdish center

    01:54

  • St. Nicholas visits Ukrainian children’s hospital

    01:31

  • Climate change crisis worsens in East Africa

    01:08

  • Car bombing in Pakistan capital kills police officer, two suspects

    01:41

  • Suspected gunman arrested after killing at least three in Paris

    01:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All