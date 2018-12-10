Video shows cops ripping baby out of Brooklyn mom's arms
An eyewitness video shows NYPD officers trying to rip a baby out of a mother's arms at a social services office in Brooklyn, New York. The eyewitness said that the mother was asked to leave when she sat down on the floor because all of the chairs were full.
