Watch: Video shows black bear take a stroll around Knoxville, Tenn.

- UP NEXT
Ex-friend gives testimony on 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion01:50
UCLA Bruins to join Big Ten00:30
Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism in America26:49
Two N.J. boaters and their dog reunite with family after being stranded at sea02:18
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead by suicide at 4003:39
Christian pastor and son arrested in alleged Covid fraud scheme02:26
Tornado hits New Orleans as massive winter storm sweeps U.S.04:18
Parents of UVA football player who was killed speak out01:37
Migrant surge at border ahead of Title 42 ending01:29
Fed announces another interest rate hike of 0.5%01:36
Nancy Pelosi portrait unveiled, John Boehner pays tearful tribute01:50
Charges against Paul Pelosi’s attacker will go forward, judge rules01:32
Sandy Hook shooting survivor shares journey moving forward02:28
Worker wounded, suspect killed, in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting01:26
Chancellor of Purdue University Northwest mocks Asian language00:56
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi will go to trial following judge's ruling04:07
Tornadoes strike Louisiana as severe weather pushes east01:45
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.5%02:07
A look at the recent rise of antisemitism in the United States04:02
Ohio authorities identify skeletal remains found in 199101:01
- UP NEXT
Ex-friend gives testimony on 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion01:50
UCLA Bruins to join Big Ten00:30
Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism in America26:49
Two N.J. boaters and their dog reunite with family after being stranded at sea02:18
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead by suicide at 4003:39
Christian pastor and son arrested in alleged Covid fraud scheme02:26
Play All