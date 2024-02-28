IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
WATCH: Video shows cattle running from Texas wildfires
Feb. 28, 202400:48
NBC News

WATCH: Video shows cattle running from Texas wildfires

00:48

Wildfires and massive clouds of smoke are spreading across northern Texas as strong winds, dry grass and unseasonably warm temperatures fuel the flames.Feb. 28, 2024

