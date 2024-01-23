IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Nikki Haley sweeps New Hampshire's first six votes, flooding emergency in San Diego, and pastor accused of $1.3M crypto fraud says 'the Lord told us to'

Watch: Video shows driver being rescued from San Diego floods

00:49

A driver was rescued from the roof of their car after being caught in a flooded intersection in San Diego, Calif. A state of emergency has been declared in the city amid the heavy rainfall.Jan. 23, 2024

