IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Video shows semi-truck explode on Ohio Turnpike

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Texas man accused of 18 murders convicted of killing 1 woman

    01:34

  • January 6 committee chairman says hearings will begin June 9th

    00:59

  • U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou discusses comeback

    08:22

  • States spotlight social justice and equity in cannabis industry

    07:48

  • Halyna Hutchins' husband speaks out against release of body cam footage

    03:19

  • ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues network alleging free-speech violation

    03:21

  • Olivia Wilde served with custody papers onstage at CinemaCon

    03:52

  • What Americans should know as travel surges

    03:57

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp signs controversial education bills into law

    01:50

  • Community lifts spirts of 6-year-old burn victim with parade past hospital window

    01:25

  • Research shows decline of nearly one million students in U.S. colleges

    03:47

  • FDA evaluating reports of Covid rebound symptoms after taking Paxlovid

    03:06

  • No charges for Florida officer accused of aggravated battery

    02:22

  • Florida activist pushes to ban Bible in schools

    01:09

  • Critics question Florida's new 'election police force'

    01:24

  • Black students use TikTok to hold school accountable on race

    04:57

  • How one Holocaust museum uses VR to preserve survivors’ testimonies

    03:40

  • Why Americans in rural counties feel left behind by politics

    04:56

  • Federal judge upholds Trump-era Title 42 immigration policy

    04:43

NBC News

Watch: Video shows semi-truck explode on Ohio Turnpike

00:49

A semi-truck exploded after crashing into another truck on Ohio Turnpike in Lorain County. Officials say no injuries have been reported due to the crash.April 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Video shows semi-truck explode on Ohio Turnpike

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Texas man accused of 18 murders convicted of killing 1 woman

    01:34

  • January 6 committee chairman says hearings will begin June 9th

    00:59

  • U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou discusses comeback

    08:22

  • States spotlight social justice and equity in cannabis industry

    07:48

  • Halyna Hutchins' husband speaks out against release of body cam footage

    03:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All