WATCH: Video shows explosion at Kyiv TV tower as Russian forces attack

At least five people are dead and others are injured after Russian forces attacked a TV tower in Kyiv, Ukraine. Videos showed an explosion and smoke rising from the steel structure.March 1, 2022
