WATCH: Video shows tornado moving through Louisiana town

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
WATCH: Video shows tornado moving through Louisiana town01:22
UP NEXT
'He was in shock. He was crying': Driver survives wild ride through Texas tornado01:23
Eyewitness video captures deadly tornado over New Orleans01:28
Watch: Local news catches tornado touch down in New Orleans00:52
Watch: Tornado outbreak strikes central Texas01:08
Tornado strikes Texas schools as students, parents and teachers shelter inside01:35
Severe weather causes widespread damage in the South04:22
Watch: Texas newscast captures moment tornado crosses two major highways01:59
Volunteer cowboys evacuate livestock as Texas wildfires grow01:25
Texas wildfires force more evacuations01:17
Tornado warnings in effect across the South01:16
Texas wildfires burn more than 60 square miles00:45
Storms cause destruction in Southeast and Texas wildfire turns deadly01:30
Storm at Alabama mobile home park destroys residences, hospitalizes two01:11
Severe low tide leaves the canals of Venice low on water00:35
At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway00:26
South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes01:19
Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest reaches record levels05:04
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocols03:38
Southern states see major downpours and hail01:24
WATCH: Video shows tornado moving through Louisiana town01:22
Video recorded during a severe storm shows a tornado ripping through Chalmette, Louisiana, while people watched from a distance.March 23, 2022
Now Playing
WATCH: Video shows tornado moving through Louisiana town01:22
UP NEXT
'He was in shock. He was crying': Driver survives wild ride through Texas tornado01:23
Eyewitness video captures deadly tornado over New Orleans01:28
Watch: Local news catches tornado touch down in New Orleans00:52
Watch: Tornado outbreak strikes central Texas01:08
Tornado strikes Texas schools as students, parents and teachers shelter inside01:35