Watch: Whales swim alongside paddleboarders in Argentina

Two paddleboarders got the experience of their lives when they spotted 12 whales swimming next to them off the coast of Argentina for about an hour on Tuesday. The men, who did not identify the species of the whales, said they never felt fear, but instead an immense feeling of joy.Aug. 17, 2022

