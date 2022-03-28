Watch: Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars, apologizes during speech
01:48
During the Oscars ceremony, Will Smith appeared to hit Chris Rock after the comedian make a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith tearfully apologized during his speech after he won for best actor.March 28, 2022
Watch the top moments from the 2022 Oscars in 4 minutes
04:21
Now Playing
Watch: Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars, apologizes during speech
01:48
UP NEXT
Watch: Troy Kotsur makes Oscars history as first Deaf man to win in acting
01:17
Watch: Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history as first Afro Latina, queer woman to win
01:09
Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it
03:31
Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’