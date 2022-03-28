IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch the top moments from the 2022 Oscars in 4 minutes

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars, apologizes during speech

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Troy Kotsur makes Oscars history as first Deaf man to win in acting

    01:17

  • Watch: Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history as first Afro Latina, queer woman to win

    01:09

  • Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it

    03:31

  • Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’

    08:04

  • Tonight’s Academy Awards could set big milestones for the movie business

    04:14

  • Streaming boom contributes to Oscars declining viewership

    07:22

  • Women in Hollywood speak on representation within the industry

    04:03

  • Harry Styles announces 3rd studio album ‘Harry’s House’

    00:58

  • Sebastián Yatra on recording 'Encanto's' Oscar-nominated song, third album ‘Dharma’

    04:15

  • Tour Christy Carlson Romano’s beautiful Texas home

    12:42

  • Police release new details in the investigation of Bob Saget's death

    01:33

  • Amanda Bynes conservatorship terminated after 9 years

    00:52

  • Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different

    03:54

  • Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book

    08:07

  • Seth Meyers flips through his favorite children’s books at the library

    04:03

  • Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission

    00:36

  • Angelina Jolie highlights international refugee crisis

    02:14

  • Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’

    05:50

NBC News

Watch: Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars, apologizes during speech

01:48

During the Oscars ceremony, Will Smith appeared to hit Chris Rock after the comedian make a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith tearfully apologized during his speech after he won for best actor.March 28, 2022

