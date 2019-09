The small desert town of Willcox, Arizona survives off groundwater. Families are running out of water as their wells dry up, and residents are blaming newly-arrived, out-of-state corporate farms. Residents say they fear one operation in particular, Riverview LLP, that came to Cochise County in 2014, sunk dozens of deep wells, and increased pumping to support two 65,000 cow dairy feedlots.