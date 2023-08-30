IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Storm surge from Hurricane Idalia impacts downtown Tampa

    04:08
    Video shows waves whipped up by Hurricane Idalia crashing over I-275

    00:33
    Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast

    05:10

  • Idalia makes landfall as Category 3 hurricane at Florida's Big Bend

    03:47

  • Hurricane Idalia: What should residents do as storm nears landfall?

    03:16

  • Hurricane Idalia drenches cities along Gulf Coast

    02:16

  • Hurricane Idalia: Tallahassee Mayor shares biggest concerns

    03:07

  • How strong is Hurricane Idalia, and where is the storm headed?

    02:27

  • Hurricane Idalia brings danger of record storm surge

    01:26

  • Hurricane Idalia strengthens to a Category 4 as it hits Florida

    02:39

  • Watch: Lights go out briefly at Florida Gov. DeSantis' briefing on Hurricane Idalia

    00:59

  • Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensifies into category 4 storm overnight

    09:53

  • Hurricane Idalia floods streets in Treasure Island, Florida

    00:55

  • Tampa braces itself for Hurricane Idalia's onslaught

    02:10

  • Video shows Hurricane Idalia thrashing Cedar Key at a distance of about 90 miles from storm's eye

    00:28

  • Hurricane Idalia will have 'catastrophic impact' at landfall

    01:38

  • Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia to make landfall

    06:21

  • Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 2 

    07:07

  • Biden in 'constant contact' with local leaders ahead of Hurricane Idalia

    00:36

  • Florida restaurant owner prepares for incoming Hurricane Idalia

    01:19

Video shows waves whipped up by Hurricane Idalia crashing over I-275

00:33

A major highway was flooded in Florida as Hurricane Idalia neared the state. Traffic camera images showed the Interstate 275 flooded northbound as waves washed over the Howard Frankland Bridge in Tampa.Aug. 30, 2023

