Wayward seal pup recovering at rescue center after found wandering Long Island streets
01:45
A wayward seal pup was captured by marine mammal experts after it was found stranded in a busy traffic circle near Riverhead, New York. The pup is expected to be released back into the wild within a week. WNBC reports.April 5, 2022
