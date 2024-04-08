IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Cloudy skies forecast for some - but not all - of Monday's total eclipse path
April 8, 202401:07
  • Now Playing

    Cloudy skies forecast for some - but not all - of Monday's total eclipse path

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    Towns along solar eclipse path brace for millions of tourists

    02:48

  • Aftershocks felt on East Coast as concerns mount over NYC’s structural readiness for earthquakes

    02:08

  • New York governor addresses earthquake, says no damaged buildings reported

    09:50

  • California faces evacuation warnings in Big Sur ahead of storm

    03:53

  • East Coast slammed with flooding rain, tropical storm-force winds

    03:57

  • Major storm pounds East Coast after bringing severe weather to the Midwest and South

    02:12

  • Tens of millions under severe weather threat

    02:10

  • Storm heads for East Coast after tornadoes, hail sweep Midwest

    03:27

  • Major storms expected in much of US threatening snow, floods

    03:20

  • Rain and snow pound the West Coast ahead of Easter holiday

    01:38

  • Powerful storm slams Midwest with heavy rain and snow

    01:23

  • Midwest pummeled with snow as blizzard warnings issued

    03:12

  • Video shows woman plucked from Los Angeles River during spring storm

    01:17

  • Spring snowfall blankets parts of the country

    02:02

  • Heavy snow set to blanket Midwest on first weekend of spring

    01:37

  • Severe weather pummels the East Coast on the first weekend of spring

    02:02

  • Spring storms to bring up to 6 inches of snow to some regions

    04:00

  • Millions in South face freeze alerts ahead of first full day of spring

    02:17

  • Volcanic eruption forces evacuations and threatens Iceland’s Blue Lagoon

    01:34

Early TODAY

Cloudy skies forecast for some - but not all - of Monday's total eclipse path

01:07

NBC News' meteorologist Michelle Grossman has the latest weather forecast for Monday's total eclipse. The East Coast is looking pretty clear, but the Gulf Coast is predicted to have a lot of cloud cover.April 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Cloudy skies forecast for some - but not all - of Monday's total eclipse path

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    Towns along solar eclipse path brace for millions of tourists

    02:48

  • Aftershocks felt on East Coast as concerns mount over NYC’s structural readiness for earthquakes

    02:08

  • New York governor addresses earthquake, says no damaged buildings reported

    09:50

  • California faces evacuation warnings in Big Sur ahead of storm

    03:53

  • East Coast slammed with flooding rain, tropical storm-force winds

    03:57
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All