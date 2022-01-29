IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

West Virginia governor tells Bette Midler to kiss his dog’s 'heinie'

01:05

During his State of the State Address, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice picked up his dog and said “kiss her heinie” for recent critics of his state including actress Bette Midler.Jan. 29, 2022

