IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?: A look at Biden's likely Supreme Court short-lister02:26
Senate Democrats eager to begin Supreme Court confirmation process01:25
What does Justice Breyer's retirement mean for fight over abortion rights?01:53
Justice Breyer's retirement could impact Democrats in midterm elections03:13
Full remarks: Justice Breyer joins Biden to announce retirement from Supreme Court13:12
'It's long overdue': Biden commits to nominating first Black woman to the Supreme Court02:05
Justice Breyer announces Supreme Court retirement, reflects on love of teaching04:25
Biden praises Breyer as an 'exemplary justice' as he announces retirement02:12
Measuring Justice Breyer’s lasting legacy of liberal opinions03:44
What lies ahead for Supreme Court contenders03:31
Biden expected to nominate first Black woman to Supreme Court00:54
Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court02:01
A look into the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer15:15
Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court02:33
Who is on Biden’s Supreme Court shortlist?02:03
Senate Democrats hope to move fast with Biden’s Supreme Court pick01:30
White House: Biden stands by commitment to nominate Black woman to Supreme Court00:40
How Justice Breyer’s past rulings affected legal community, general public03:40
Will Justice Breyer's replacement alter direction of Supreme Court?04:25
How has the Biden administration been preparing for Justice Beyer's retirement?03:14
West Virginia governor tells Bette Midler to kiss his dog’s 'heinie'01:05
During his State of the State Address, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice picked up his dog and said “kiss her heinie” for recent critics of his state including actress Bette Midler.Jan. 29, 2022
UP NEXT
Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?: A look at Biden's likely Supreme Court short-lister02:26
Senate Democrats eager to begin Supreme Court confirmation process01:25
What does Justice Breyer's retirement mean for fight over abortion rights?01:53
Justice Breyer's retirement could impact Democrats in midterm elections03:13
Full remarks: Justice Breyer joins Biden to announce retirement from Supreme Court13:12
'It's long overdue': Biden commits to nominating first Black woman to the Supreme Court02:05