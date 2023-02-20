IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    West Virginia infant found dead in car submerged in floodwaters

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    At least 1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings police believe are connected

    01:09

  • Alaska woman catfished by Indiana man pleads guilty to 2019 killing of teen

    02:02

  • Jimmy Carter surrounded by loved ones in Georgia home on hospice

    01:52

  • Video captures car losing control before crashing into California home

    01:34

  • Temple University police officer fatally shot near campus

    01:13

  • At least 9 kids shot outside Georgia gas station

    01:56

  • Supporters of Black farmers rally in Colorado in support of CAREN act

    01:40

  • Airports use A.I. to help find lost items

    02:17

  • Over 100 minors found illegally employed cleaning slaughterhouses

    03:59

  • At least six people dead after Mississippi shooting spree

    03:09

  • FBI investigates death of Alabama detainee

    02:38

  • Federal hate crime charges filed after two shootings outside synagogues

    03:17

  • Prosecution rests their case in Murdaugh double murder trial

    02:39

  • Woman escapes apparent kidnapper at New Jersey gas station

    02:26

  • Wrongfully convicted man spent 28 years in jail due to outdated Missouri law

    03:02

  • Sacred book of 125,000 names recognizes Japanese Americans wrongfully incarcerated during WWII

    02:26

  • 12-year-old boy dies unexpectedly during football practice in New Jersey

    01:31

  • Company responsible for Ohio train derailment has provided more than $2 million so far to residents

    02:06

  • Man creates first complete list of Japanese internment camp victims

    06:46

NBC News Channel

West Virginia infant found dead in car submerged in floodwaters

01:40

Authorities say the body of an 11-weeks-old infant was found after being in a car that was swept away by floodwaters in Fayette County, West Virginia. WSAZ's Matt Lackritz reports.Feb. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    West Virginia infant found dead in car submerged in floodwaters

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    At least 1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings police believe are connected

    01:09

  • Alaska woman catfished by Indiana man pleads guilty to 2019 killing of teen

    02:02

  • Jimmy Carter surrounded by loved ones in Georgia home on hospice

    01:52

  • Video captures car losing control before crashing into California home

    01:34

  • Temple University police officer fatally shot near campus

    01:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All