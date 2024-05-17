IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
West Virginia politician bitten by snakes while removing campaign signs
May 17, 202401:25
    West Virginia politician bitten by snakes while removing campaign signs

West Virginia politician bitten by snakes while removing campaign signs

01:25

Doug Skaff, a West Virginia politician, is recovering after he was bitten multiple times by copperheads while removing campaign signs. WSAZ's Andrew Colegrove reports.May 17, 2024

