IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Afghanistan is hit by another earthquake, days after tremors and aftershocks killed over 2,000

    00:25
  • UP NEXT

    Myanmar military accused of bombing a camp for displaced persons

    00:35

  • Senate Majority Leader Schumer calls on China to support Israel

    00:50

  • At least 2,000 killed in Afghanistan earthquake

    00:31

  • Video shows treated radioactive water ready for release from wrecked Fukushima plant

    01:01

  • Deadly floods hit India after a Himalayan glacial lake bursts its banks

    00:57

  • Typhoon Koinu pummels Taiwan with record-breaking winds

    01:05

  • Teenage suspect arrested after shooting at Bangkok mall leaves 3 dead

    00:50

  • Police raid news website offices and journalists' homes in India

    00:48

  • Dozens killed in blasts targeting gatherings in Pakistan to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad's birthday

    00:58

  • U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King returns from North Korea

    00:43

  • Taiwan launches its first domestically produced submarine for testing

    00:47

  • North Korea's Kim talks up his nuclear weapons policy

    00:48

  • Seoul's streets rumble with military hardware as South Korea stages rare parade

    00:55

  • Watch: Philippine coast guard cuts barrier placed by China at disputed shoal

    00:42

  • Huawei launches new Mate 60 smartphone series but reveals few details

    00:39

  • Indian lawmakers approve bill to reserve 33% of seats in the lower house and state assemblies for women

    00:52

  • Video shows deadly tornado striking eastern China

    00:48

  • Canada and India trade diplomatic expulsions over death of Sikh separatist

    01:03

  • North Korea's Kim tours aviation plant in Russia's Far East

    00:44

NBC News

Afghanistan is hit by another earthquake, days after tremors and aftershocks killed over 2,000

00:25

The magnitude-6.3 earthquake in Afghanistan's Herat province flattened all 700 homes in one village that had been untouched by the tremors of previous days.Oct. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Afghanistan is hit by another earthquake, days after tremors and aftershocks killed over 2,000

    00:25
  • UP NEXT

    Myanmar military accused of bombing a camp for displaced persons

    00:35

  • Senate Majority Leader Schumer calls on China to support Israel

    00:50

  • At least 2,000 killed in Afghanistan earthquake

    00:31

  • Video shows treated radioactive water ready for release from wrecked Fukushima plant

    01:01

  • Deadly floods hit India after a Himalayan glacial lake bursts its banks

    00:57
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All