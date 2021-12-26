Parts of the United States experienced a rare White Christmas. The snow brought icy conditions and covered roads. One Seattle man, made snow angels in Pike Place Market, while a resident in North Dakota plowed the driveway.Dec. 26, 2021
Western U.S. sees rare white Christmas
