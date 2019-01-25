What actually qualifies as a State of the Union?01:52
The Constitution requires the President to deliver periodic updates to Congress. Beyond that? The rules are pretty fluid. NBC National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki breaks down all the traditions behind the speech—and why it might be about to change.
Trump and Kim ready for 2nd summit. But is it too soon?02:57
The presidential race happening on social media02:52
What actually qualifies as a State of the Union?01:52
Another shutdown side effect… IPOs03:23
NBC News Signal - January 24th, 201925:54
Why Fyre Fest was the greatest party that never happened02:52