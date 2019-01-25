NBC News

What actually qualifies as a State of the Union?

01:52

The Constitution requires the President to deliver periodic updates to Congress. Beyond that? The rules are pretty fluid. NBC National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki breaks down all the traditions behind the speech—and why it might be about to change.Jan. 25, 2019

  • Trump and Kim ready for 2nd summit. But is it too soon?

    02:57

  • The presidential race happening on social media

    02:52

  • What actually qualifies as a State of the Union?

    01:52

  • Another shutdown side effect… IPOs

    03:23

  • NBC News Signal - January 24th, 2019

    25:54

  • Why Fyre Fest was the greatest party that never happened

    02:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All