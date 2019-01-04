What happens when digital media goes global 01:47 copied!

Netflix removed an episode of Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’ from its platform in Saudi Arabia after the comedian criticized the Crown Prince. The streaming giant is not the first content company to wrangle with foreign governments who don't have the same free speech rules as the U.S. NBC’s Senior Tech Editor Jason Abbruzzese talks the consequences that come when digital media companies go global.

