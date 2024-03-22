What Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis means for the royal family

- Now Playing
What Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis means for the royal family03:14
- UP NEXT
Special report: Princess Kate announces she is undergoing treatment for cancer19:49
Buckingham Palace issues plea for privacy as Princess Kate treated for cancer04:41
Watch: Kate Middleton says she is being treated for cancer in video announcement03:05
3 clinic staffers could be behind Kate’s alleged medical data breach02:40
Hospital staffers reportedly investigated for alleged breach of Princess Kate's medical records01:34
Clinic staffer allegedly tried to access Kate medical records: report02:00
Kate Middleton spotted in new video: Will it calm speculation?03:12
Kate Middleton skips St. Patrick’s Day celebration amid questions05:24
Prince William briefly mentions Kate while honoring mom Diana02:31
Silence and Secrets: Charles Spencer’s Very Private School23:48
Prince William to appear in public as questions swirl over Kate02:25
Questions and concern grow after Kate Middleton's edited photo03:11
Kensington Palace refuses to release original photo Kate edited05:42
Brother of Princess Diana alleges physical and sexual abuse03:02
Charles Spencer reveals he was sexually abused at age 1108:19
Kate Middleton addresses family photo that sparked backlash02:09
Photo agencies issue removal notice on photo of Kate, Princess of Wales00:29
Charles Spencer opens up about abuse in NBC News exclusive01:14
Kate Middleton seen in public for the first time in months02:34
- Now Playing
What Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis means for the royal family03:14
- UP NEXT
Special report: Princess Kate announces she is undergoing treatment for cancer19:49
Buckingham Palace issues plea for privacy as Princess Kate treated for cancer04:41
Watch: Kate Middleton says she is being treated for cancer in video announcement03:05
3 clinic staffers could be behind Kate’s alleged medical data breach02:40
Hospital staffers reportedly investigated for alleged breach of Princess Kate's medical records01:34
Play All