What Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis means for the royal family
March 22, 202403:14
NBC News

What Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis means for the royal family

03:14

NBC News royal contributor Katie Nicholl comments on how Kate Middleton's video message will put conspiracy theories to an end and allow the public to take on a protective role.March 22, 2024

