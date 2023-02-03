IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'There's no imminent danger' from Chinese balloon, Democratic congressman says

    09:05
  • Now Playing

    What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains

    10:00
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon: All options ‘still on the table’ for Chinese spy balloon, including shooting it down

    08:24

  • Israel-Palestinian youths 'are far harder-line' on beliefs than previous generations: Full Middle East peace expert

    06:37

  • Groundhog Day has a whole new meaning, again

    01:27

  • Homelessness rates are a ‘crisis’ and ‘epidemic’: HUD Secretary Fudge

    07:39

  • Full Mfume: For police reform, ‘the sticking point, really, was Tim Scott’

    06:22

  • Full Panel: ‘Wokeism’ has become GOP’s new catch-all term for 'stuff I don’t like’

    10:07

  • Chuck: Only the biggest 'plan to stop wokeness' matters in the 2024 GOP primary

    03:48

  • ‘Any law enforcement agency can have cases’ like Tyre Nichols without national police reform

    05:25

  • GOP leadership is petrified at being ‘locked in’ to a debt ceiling plan on paper, Vitali says

    06:51

  • Before voting for Mayorkas impeachment, ‘I want to see the facts’: GOP congressman

    07:22

  • Chuck Todd: Both Biden and McCarthy had ‘political incentive to fight’ at first debt ceiling meeting

    03:55

  • Accountability ‘is the missing factor’ in police violence incidents: CBC vice chair

    07:15

  • Vice President Harris to attend Tyre Nichols funeral in Memphis

    09:24

  • NBC News poll shows Biden and Trump are ‘mirror images of one another’ to voters

    12:17

  • Biden thinks he has 'political upper hand' over McCarthy ahead of debt ceiling meeting

    01:00

  • Voters have ‘very little enthusiasm’ for Biden or Trump 2024 run

    02:48

  • Biden: U.S. will not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

    03:37

  • ‘Almost impossible’ to land on police reform compromise in split Congress: Democratic congressman

    07:47

Meet the Press NOW

What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains

10:00

Former CIA Director John Brennan and Richard Haas, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, join Meet the Press NOW to explain what is known of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over America, and analyze what motivations could be behind the act.Feb. 3, 2023

  • 'There's no imminent danger' from Chinese balloon, Democratic congressman says

    09:05
  • Now Playing

    What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains

    10:00
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon: All options ‘still on the table’ for Chinese spy balloon, including shooting it down

    08:24

  • Israel-Palestinian youths 'are far harder-line' on beliefs than previous generations: Full Middle East peace expert

    06:37

  • Groundhog Day has a whole new meaning, again

    01:27

  • Homelessness rates are a ‘crisis’ and ‘epidemic’: HUD Secretary Fudge

    07:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All