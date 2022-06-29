IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Movements That Transformed Our World: The March Continues – Part 1

    03:56

  • Movements That Transformed Our World: The March Continues – Part 2

    06:31

  • Stonewall 50: Rise and fall of the ‘pansy craze’ (Episode 1, Part 1)

    11:10

  • Stonewall 50: The ‘homophile movement’ is born (Episode 1, Part 2)

    10:35

  • Stonewall 50: A bar raid fuels a revolution (Episode 2, Part 1)

    11:25

  • Stonewall 50: ‘They had to see us as powerful’ (Episode 2, Part 2)

    09:23

  • Stonewall 50: No more Mr. Nice Gay (Episode 3, Part 1)

    07:33

  • Stonewall 50: Activists organize NYC’s first Pride march (Episode 3, Part 2)

    17:11

  • Stonewall 50: Looking back but moving forward (Episode 4, Part 1)

    09:49

  • Stonewall 50: The place 'where Pride began' (Episode 4, Part 2)

    15:07

  • Clarinda Academy, home for troubled kids, faces allegations of abuse (Part 1)

    05:27

  • Clarinda Academy, home for troubled kids, faces allegations of abuse (Part 2)

    06:19

  • Paradise Lost: Rebuilding from the Camp Fire

    09:36

  • Paradise Lost: Population dwindles after Camp Fire

    06:45

  • Dark Days: Venezuela crisis forces millions to leave

    08:56

  • Dark Days: How Venezuela got here

    06:49

  • ‘Friends’ creators reflect on the show 25 years after the premiere (Part 1)

    07:36

  • ‘Friends’ creators reflect on the show 25 years after the premiere (Part 2)

    08:54

  • Ava DuVernay says her Netflix series is ‘the biggest thing I’ve ever done’

    07:49

  • ‘Central Park Five’ on proving their innocence 30 years later

    08:14

Nightly Films

What’s it like to climb Mount Everest? (Part 1)

02:20

Rising to five-and-a-half miles above sea level, Climbing Mount Everest is the ultimate extreme adventure. On a May episode of “Nightly News: Kids Edition,” NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer shared what young, aspiring climbers should know about this major achievement. She talks to two history-making teams about their experience making it all the way to the top.June 29, 2022

