What’s it like to experience zero gravity? (Part 1)

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Afghan refugee details falling through the cracks of an overstretched system (Part 1)

    03:10

  • Afghan refugee details falling through the cracks of an overstretched system (Part 2)

    02:38

  • A national trend comes to Fishers, Indiana: big companies buying up single-family homes (Part 1)

    02:50

  • A national trend comes to Fishers, Indiana: big companies buying up single-family homes (Part 2)

    03:28

  • How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 1)

    02:37

  • How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 2)

    01:34

  • Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: 70 Years of Her Reign (Part 1)

    06:01

  • Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: The Future of the Monarchy (Part 2)

    03:34

  • How a sailor reunited with the Vietnamese refugees he rescued after the fall of Saigon (Part 1)

    04:43

  • How a sailor reunited with the Vietnamese refugees he rescued after the fall of Saigon (Part 2)

    03:42

  • Armed Forces Day: Explaining the U.S. military branches for kids (Part 1)

    02:55

  • Armed Forces Day: Explaining the U.S. military branches for kids (Part 2)

    01:46

  • Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 1)

    02:24

  • Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 2)

    02:42

  • Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 1)

    02:31

  • Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 2)

    01:46

  • Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 1)

    02:23

  • Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 2)

    03:08

  • Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 1)

    05:36

  • Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 2)

    08:45

Nightly Films

What’s it like to experience zero gravity? (Part 1)

02:16

Space travel could someday become routine – meaning the next generation could be tasked with exploring all across our universe. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders met one aspiring astronaut and learned about what it’s like to experience the weightlessness of zero gravity.June 30, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Afghan refugee details falling through the cracks of an overstretched system (Part 1)

    03:10

  • Afghan refugee details falling through the cracks of an overstretched system (Part 2)

    02:38

  • A national trend comes to Fishers, Indiana: big companies buying up single-family homes (Part 1)

    02:50

  • A national trend comes to Fishers, Indiana: big companies buying up single-family homes (Part 2)

    03:28

  • How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 1)

    02:37

  • How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 2)

    01:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All