  • Putin recognizes two Russian enclaves in Ukraine as independent

    04:14

  • Putin addresses Russia on national TV about Ukraine crisis

    01:35

  • Putin orders Russian troops into separatist regions for 'peacekeeping'

    02:35

  • 82nd Airborne units set up camp near Ukrainian border

    00:45

  • Evacuees from Russian-backed, rebel-held area of Ukraine arrive in Russia

    01:07

  • Biden agrees to meet Putin in principle if Russia does not invade Ukraine

    05:10

  • A War in Ukraine May Raise Prices in the U.S.

    01:58

  • New intelligence suggests Russia has given invasion order

    00:50

  • Russia and Ukraine on the brink of war

    02:30

  • Full Blinken: 'Until the last minute there is an option for [Putin] to turn back'

    11:16

  • Russian military exercises in Belarus ‘will continue indefinitely’

    03:00

  • Richard Engel: War 'may be starting right now'

    02:42

  • The lights are blinking red all over Europe

    01:22

  • Harris meets with Zelenskyy, says U.S. will impose sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine

    03:58
    What is the background to conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

    02:34
    Biden: We have reason to believe Russia plans to attack Ukraine ‘in the coming days’

    02:54

  • Russia announces nuclear drills as tensions with Ukraine intensify

    02:46

  • Biden warns threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘very high’

    02:22

  • UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield: Russian attack ‘could happen any day’

    01:51

  • Ukraine, Russia-backed rebels trade accusations of shelling in Eastern Ukraine

    01:07

NBC News

What is the background to conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

02:34

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated when Kyiv started to move closer to Western Europe and away from its former Soviet ally.Feb. 19, 2022

