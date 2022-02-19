IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Putin recognizes two Russian enclaves in Ukraine as independent04:14
Putin addresses Russia on national TV about Ukraine crisis01:35
Putin orders Russian troops into separatist regions for 'peacekeeping'02:35
82nd Airborne units set up camp near Ukrainian border00:45
Evacuees from Russian-backed, rebel-held area of Ukraine arrive in Russia01:07
Biden agrees to meet Putin in principle if Russia does not invade Ukraine05:10
A War in Ukraine May Raise Prices in the U.S.01:58
New intelligence suggests Russia has given invasion order00:50
Russia and Ukraine on the brink of war02:30
Full Blinken: 'Until the last minute there is an option for [Putin] to turn back'11:16
Russian military exercises in Belarus ‘will continue indefinitely’03:00
Richard Engel: War 'may be starting right now'02:42
The lights are blinking red all over Europe01:22
Harris meets with Zelenskyy, says U.S. will impose sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine03:58
Now Playing
What is the background to conflict between Russia and Ukraine?02:34
UP NEXT
Biden: We have reason to believe Russia plans to attack Ukraine ‘in the coming days’02:54
Russia announces nuclear drills as tensions with Ukraine intensify02:46
Biden warns threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘very high’02:22
UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield: Russian attack ‘could happen any day’01:51
Ukraine, Russia-backed rebels trade accusations of shelling in Eastern Ukraine01:07
What is the background to conflict between Russia and Ukraine?02:34
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated when Kyiv started to move closer to Western Europe and away from its former Soviet ally.Feb. 19, 2022
UP NEXT
Putin recognizes two Russian enclaves in Ukraine as independent04:14
Putin addresses Russia on national TV about Ukraine crisis01:35
Putin orders Russian troops into separatist regions for 'peacekeeping'02:35
82nd Airborne units set up camp near Ukrainian border00:45
Evacuees from Russian-backed, rebel-held area of Ukraine arrive in Russia01:07
Biden agrees to meet Putin in principle if Russia does not invade Ukraine05:10