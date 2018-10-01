What You Need To Know: NATO Summit 2018 copied!

All eyes are on President Trump as he heads to the NATO summit in Brussels, which is set to begin Wednesday. It’s unclear how he will fare with the leaders of 29 countries across North America and Europe, who Trump has accused of shortchanging the U.S. and failing to contribute equally to the alliance. NBC News breaks down whether the military alliance is still effective, and where Trump stands with the nations represented.

Read More