Where's Noa? A forensic analysis of her kidnapping and what it says about Israel's hostage crisis

NBC News foreign correspondent Raf Sanchez examines the case of 26-year-old Noa Argamani, who became one of the faces of the hostage crisis after video of her abduction from the Supernova festival spread across social media. Despite the release of more than a hundred hostages in November in a deal that included most women and children, Noa’s whereabouts–and those of nearly all of the hostages taken from the festival–remain unknown.Dec. 19, 2023