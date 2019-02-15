BREAKING: Several wounded after shooting in Aurora, Illinois

Donald Trump

Where will Trump get his national emergency funding?

02:06

President Trump just declared a national emergency to secure border wall funding…but where will that money actually come from? NBC News National Security Reporter Julia Ainsley explains how the funding will work, and why Trump’s plan could get tied up in court.Feb. 15, 2019

