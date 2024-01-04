White House addresses Iowa high school shooting

- Now Playing
White House addresses Iowa high school shooting01:37
- UP NEXT
'Blood on the floor': Iowa student describes emerging from hiding after shooting02:03
Police: Shooter dead, 3 wounded in Iowa school shooting03:52
Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting02:39
Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting01:55
Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting02:15
Shooting reported at Iowa high school03:37
Could the Supreme Court overturn Colorado’s Trump primary ballot ruling?04:36
Father and son charged in connection with pregnant Texas teen's death01:51
Service workers impacted by tipping fatigue06:10
Coast Guard rescues three-year-old dog after 300 ft fall in Oregon01:36
Video shows moment Las Vegas judge gets attacked during sentence hearing01:41
Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill’s mansion catches fire01:37
Court documents in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit released06:02
In-depth look at the front lines of the southern border crisis02:47
Imam shot and killed outside New Jersey mosque, manhunt underway for gunman02:03
Imam expected to survive after being shot at Newark mosque01:35
Judge rules fentanyl overdoses lawsuit against Snapchat can move forward04:39
Firewood program keeps Navajo communities warm where electricity is sparse03:15
Concerns grow over use of IV drips at medical spas01:59
- Now Playing
White House addresses Iowa high school shooting01:37
- UP NEXT
'Blood on the floor': Iowa student describes emerging from hiding after shooting02:03
Police: Shooter dead, 3 wounded in Iowa school shooting03:52
Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting02:39
Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting01:55
Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting02:15
Play All