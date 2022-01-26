White House: U.S. has shipped 400 million Covid vaccine doses to other countries

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

  • UP NEXT

    MTP Compressed: Democrats in trouble with voters at home as Russia talks continue abroad

    03:06

  • Who do Americans trust on Covid? The answer is complicated

    01:42

  • Omicron cases drop in Northeast amid vaccine mandate battle

    02:47

  • Mask regulations in schools trigger controversy among parents  

    02:39

  • Pennsylvania school district apologies after teacher tapes mask to student's face

    01:43

  • President Biden’s job agenda after one year in office

    02:30

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden’s Covid vaccine mandate for private companies

    02:09

  • MTP Compressed: Covid surge closes schools, prompts calls for new government approach

    03:04

  • CDC, FDA and Walmart all to blame for guidance confusion: Fmr. member of Biden's Covid advisory board

    02:34

  • Zeke Emanuel: 'We will never get to 70, 80, or 90% of the population vaccinated without a mandate'

    01:45

  • 'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder

    08:34

  • Chicago mayor: Teachers who walked out have 'abandoned kids' and it's 'illegal'

    01:03

  • Full Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago teachers must ‘lean into the facts and the science’

    07:23

  • Epidemiologist: Covid guidance can feel like 'choose your own adventure'

    02:55

  • CDC's muddled messaging costs Biden, just as government needs public confidence

    01:08

  • White House to deploy troops, FEMA teams to hospitals to combat omicron

    03:05

  • MTP Compressed: Covid cases surge as scientists warn of an Omicron wave

    02:52

  • Another Covid Christmas: Deaths spike to highest level since last winter

    01:23

  • Dr. Fauci: VP Kamala Harris was 'taken a bit out of context'

    01:24

  • Full Fauci Interview: Omicron variant is 'just raging through the world'

    13:10

NBC News

White House: U.S. has shipped 400 million Covid vaccine doses to other countries

00:47

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients announced at a briefing that the U.S. has shipped 400 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to 112 countries.Jan. 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    MTP Compressed: Democrats in trouble with voters at home as Russia talks continue abroad

    03:06

  • Who do Americans trust on Covid? The answer is complicated

    01:42

  • Omicron cases drop in Northeast amid vaccine mandate battle

    02:47

  • Mask regulations in schools trigger controversy among parents  

    02:39

  • Pennsylvania school district apologies after teacher tapes mask to student's face

    01:43

  • President Biden’s job agenda after one year in office

    02:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All