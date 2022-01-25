IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    White House: Biden focusing on 'diplomacy' amid rising tensions in Ukraine

White House: Biden focusing on 'diplomacy' amid rising tensions in Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if President Biden would be giving a public address on the rising tensions with Russia and Ukraine. She said there was nothing to predict for a public speech but assured the president was pursuing diplomatic means to address the situation.Jan. 25, 2022

    White House: Biden focusing on 'diplomacy' amid rising tensions in Ukraine

