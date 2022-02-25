White House hopes to quickly confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
White House hopes to quickly confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court01:37
The White House hopes Congress will be able to act quickly to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. NBC's Peter Alexander reports from the White House.Feb. 25, 2022
