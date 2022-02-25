WH prepared to accept Ukrainian refugees amid invasion
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. is prepared to accept Ukrainian refugees as residents flee the country during the invasion. Psaki noted that the majority of residents are expected to go to neighboring European countries.Feb. 25, 2022
'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine
Video shows destroyed Ukraine apartment after Russian attack
What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?
WH requests release of Chernobyl staff 'unlawfully' taken hostage by Russian soldiers
