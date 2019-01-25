White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responds to Roger Stone arrest01:24
Following the arrest of Roger Stone on charges of obstruction, giving false statements and witness tampering, White House Press Secretary defended President Donald Trump saying that the former Trump adviser "has nothing to do with the president."
Not dressed for court, Roger Stone was compliant with the magistrate02:38
Melber: 'Noose is tightening' around Trump campaign08:39
Roger Stone posting $250,000 bond01:34
Glenn Kirschner: There is no conspiracy charge ... yet01:56
Sarah Sanders: Roger Stone arrest 'has nothing to do with the White House'01:24
Roger Stone arrested: What does the indictment mean?03:37