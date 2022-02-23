IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    WH pushes back on criticism: Russian sanctions meant to work ‘over time’

    02:11
NBC News

WH pushes back on criticism: Russian sanctions meant to work ‘over time’

02:11

White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back on criticism that sanctions imposed on Russia did not go far enough. Psaki said the sanctions “work over time,” and are meant to be “long-lasting and sustainable.”Feb. 23, 2022

