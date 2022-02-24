WH requests release of Chernobyl staff 'unlawfully' taken hostage by Russian soldiers
01:32
The White House announced that Russian soldiers are holding the staff of the Chernobyl facility hostage. Press secretary Jen Psaki called it “unlawful and dangerous,” and requested they be released.Feb. 24, 2022
'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine
04:23
Video shows destroyed Ukraine apartment after Russian attack
00:32
What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?
06:25
WH prepared to accept Ukrainian refugees amid invasion
01:13
Now Playing
WH requests release of Chernobyl staff 'unlawfully' taken hostage by Russian soldiers
01:32
UP NEXT
At least 57 dead and 169 hurt following Russian attack on Ukraine