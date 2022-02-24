IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine

    04:23

  • Video shows destroyed Ukraine apartment after Russian attack

    00:32

  • What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?

    06:25

  • WH prepared to accept Ukrainian refugees amid invasion

    01:13
    WH requests release of Chernobyl staff 'unlawfully' taken hostage by Russian soldiers

    01:32
    At least 57 dead and 169 hurt following Russian attack on Ukraine

    03:32

  • ‘No to war!’: Protest breaks out across Russia, and police step in

    01:34

  • Full speech: Biden announces economic sanctions against Russia after invasion of Ukraine

    22:27

  • Biden: 'U.S. will release additional barrels of oil as conditions warrant'

    03:15

  • Zelenskyy: ‘New iron curtain’ separates Russia from ‘civilized world’

    01:14

  • How Russia could be impacted by new economic sanctions

    02:20

  • Biden: 'Complete rupture' of U.S.-Russia relations as they continue invasion of Ukraine

    00:36

  • Biden announces deployment of additional troops to Germany, Poland amid Ukraine invasion

    02:47

  • Anti-war protests break out in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk

    00:29

  • McConnell: Biden should 'ratchet the sanctions all the way up' against Russia

    02:18

  • Scale of Russia's attack on Ukraine captured in pre-dawn explosions, bombed apartments

    00:58

  • Timeline: Russia launches military actions in Ukraine

    00:56

  • How U.S. military is responding to Russia's actions in Ukraine

    03:15

  • Lawmakers respond in unity, condemn Russia attack on Ukraine

    01:49

  • What are the options now that Russia has attacked Ukraine?

    01:55

NBC News

WH requests release of Chernobyl staff 'unlawfully' taken hostage by Russian soldiers

01:32

The White House announced that Russian soldiers are holding the staff of the Chernobyl facility hostage. Press secretary Jen Psaki called it “unlawful and dangerous,” and requested they be released.Feb. 24, 2022

Best of NBC News

