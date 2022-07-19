IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nonprofit helping deaf Ukrainian refugees during Russia’s invasion

  • U.S. intelligence reveals Russia planning to annex captured Ukraine territory

    White House: Russia ‘laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory’

    Ukraine's first lady meets with Dr. Jill Biden to discuss mental health assistance for Ukrainians

  • Zelenskyy fires Ukraine’s top security chief and prosecutor citing treason

  • Ukrainian MP in DC demanding Russian money to pay for Putin’s crimes, not U.S. taxpayers

  • Ukrainian firefighters battle flames after Russian strike in Mykolaiv

  • 'An act of Russian terror’: Vinnytsia missile attack leaves dozens dead and wounded

  • Ukrainian farmer braves frontline shelling to harvest his fields

  • Ukrainian strike on Russian ammunition depot causes massive blast

  • Watch: Man rescued from shelled apartment building in Ukraine

  • Russian rockets hit apartment building in Ukraine, leaving 6 dead

  • Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout named as part of possible prisoner swap

  • Opera house in Odesa reopens as war in Ukraine rages on

  • Sens. Graham and Blumenthal visit Zelenskyy, call for Russia to be labeled state sponsor of terrorism

  • Brittney Griner's friends and family pressure White House for action

  • ‘We admire you and we are with you’: Irish prime minister’s warm words on trip to Kyiv

  • Russia steps up bombardment of Ukraine's Donetsk region and beyond

  • Embattled city of Lysychansk lies wrecked, silent after Ukrainian withdrawal

  • Russia claims control of nearly entire province in eastern Ukraine

White House: Russia ‘laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory’

John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said intelligence and public domain evidence indicate that Russia intends to annex additional Ukrainian territory and is rolling out an “annexation playbook” similar to 2014.July 19, 2022

