IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    White House: Putin 'improvising' Ukraine strategy, was not prepared for U.S. intel

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon says Russian forces continue to assemble closer to Ukrainian border: ‘They are ready’

    02:55

  • Confront Russia or face ‘the end of the world order as we know it,’ Ukraine warns U.N.

    01:51

  • U.N. chief blames Russia for ‘most serious global peace and security crisis in recent years’

    01:16

  • Cyberattack in Ukraine strikes wave of banks, government websites 

    01:06

  • Russia's Lavrov slams U.N. chief over Ukrainian comments

    01:06

  • Russia could mount cyberattacks against US organizations, Homeland Security says

    03:00

  • Biden ‘hasn’t thrown everything’ at Russia after ‘invasion,’ Michael McFaul says

    03:16

  • Putin signals no compromise on Ukraine

    02:45

  • Biden announces stiff sanctions against Russia after Ukraine ‘invasion’

    02:38

  • Russia open to 'direct and honest dialogue,' Putin says

    00:54

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russia

    08:44

  • WH pushes back on criticism: Russian sanctions meant to work ‘over time’

    02:11

  • Blinken calls off meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov

    01:52

  • Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned for Thursday

    01:52

  • Ukrainian journalist: Our people are 'tired of being the battlefield of civilizations'

    02:09

  • Putin insists on Russia’s right to be in Ukraine

    01:28

  • Biden announces sanctions against Russia in response to 'invasion' of eastern Ukraine

    03:58

  • Sen. Graham calls on Biden to 'push back against Putin'

    02:57

  • Russian Federation Council authorizes Putin to use Russian military abroad

    02:50

NBC News

White House: Putin 'improvising' Ukraine strategy, was not prepared for U.S. intel

01:50

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "improvising" and "adapting" his strategy in Ukraine. Officials believe Putin was surprised by the amount of intelligence and information that the U.S. had gathered about Russia's threat to Ukraine, and was not prepared for the Biden administration to make so much of that information public. Feb. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    White House: Putin 'improvising' Ukraine strategy, was not prepared for U.S. intel

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon says Russian forces continue to assemble closer to Ukrainian border: ‘They are ready’

    02:55

  • Confront Russia or face ‘the end of the world order as we know it,’ Ukraine warns U.N.

    01:51

  • U.N. chief blames Russia for ‘most serious global peace and security crisis in recent years’

    01:16

  • Cyberattack in Ukraine strikes wave of banks, government websites 

    01:06

  • Russia's Lavrov slams U.N. chief over Ukrainian comments

    01:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All