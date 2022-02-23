White House: Putin 'improvising' Ukraine strategy, was not prepared for U.S. intel
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "improvising" and "adapting" his strategy in Ukraine. Officials believe Putin was surprised by the amount of intelligence and information that the U.S. had gathered about Russia's threat to Ukraine, and was not prepared for the Biden administration to make so much of that information public. Feb. 23, 2022
