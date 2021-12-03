IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Delta vs. omicron: CDC director discusses coronavirus variants

    01:53

  • Omicron variant detected in several states across U.S.

    02:14

  • White House sending nine million Covid vaccines to Africa

    01:46

  • Vaccine boosters, travel, holiday parties: Your omicron questions answered

    04:56

  • Can at-home Covid tests detect the omicron variant?

    05:08

  • How the omicron variant could impact holiday travel

    02:55

  • New omicron cases detected nationwide as Biden announces winter safety measures

    02:53

  • Biden announces new Covid plan as omicron variant spreads

    03:00

  • Biden: All inbound international travelers must test for Covid 'within one day of departure'

    01:23

  • Biden announces plan to combat omicron Covid variant with 'science and speed'

    01:53

  • Biden to announce new travel restrictions after omicron detected in U.S.

    03:48

  • First case of Covid omicron variant confirmed in U.S.

    03:39

  • Trump faces fallout after Mark Meadows makes explosive COVID claims in new book

    02:47

  • ‘Testing works better than travel bans,’ doctor says about omicron

    02:59

  • First omicron case confirmed in United States

    02:26

  • U.N. chief slams Covid 'travel apartheid'

    01:05

  • Christian TV network CEO Marcus Lamb dies of Covid

    03:53

  • First case of omicron variant detected in U.S.

    02:47

  • Omicron hits the U.S.: What you need to know

    05:25

  • 'We are prepared': San Francisco health official responds to omicron variant found in California

    01:43

NBC News

White House sending nine million Covid vaccines to Africa

01:46

The White House Covid-19 Response Team announced during a briefing that nine million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are being sent to Africa to help with the global effort to combat the pandemic.Dec. 3, 2021

