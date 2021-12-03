White House sending nine million Covid vaccines to Africa
01:46
The White House Covid-19 Response Team announced during a briefing that nine million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are being sent to Africa to help with the global effort to combat the pandemic.Dec. 3, 2021
