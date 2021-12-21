White House to deploy troops, FEMA teams to hospitals to combat omicron
President Joe Biden announced that the White House would be prepared to combat the Covid-19 variant omicron by directing FEMA to activate the national response center, deploying additional hospital beds to areas in need. Biden also directed the Pentagon to mobilize an additional 1,000 military doctors and nurses to be deployed to local hospitals.Dec. 21, 2021
