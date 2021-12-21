IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full speech: Biden announces measures to combat omicron variant

    21:44
  • Now Playing

    White House to deploy troops, FEMA teams to hospitals to combat omicron

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    'We need more testing': Biden announces purchase of 500 million at-home Covid tests for Americans

    02:43

  • Biden: Unvaccinated people 'have good reason to be concerned' about omicron variant

    02:39

  • Biden to announce distribution of 500 million free at-home Covid tests

    01:27

  • How to stay safe during the holidays amid omicron and COVID surge

    03:13

  • How to have your holiday get-together safely amid COVID surge

    06:23

  • Biden to address omicron surge as cases spike nationwide

    06:13

  • Dr. Fauci: We cannot take the omicron variant lightly

    05:22

  • Biden set to address nation about steps to fight COVID surge

    02:14

  • How to talk to kids about Covid as Omicron variant spreads

    06:47

  • Covid testing sites overwhelmed ahead of the holidays

    01:31

  • Airports packed with holiday travelers amid omicron concerns

    02:01

  • New restrictions and cancellations as Covid cases rise

    02:52

  • Dow falls sharply amid lockdown, lower consumer spending concerns 

    01:39

  • New York officials to decide before Christmas on Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration

    04:16

  • Dozens test positive for Covid aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas as ship returns to Miami

    01:36

  • Experts answer your questions about holiday COVID surge

    06:06

  • What happens if you’re exposed to Covid and can’t find a test?

    04:00

  • Sports leagues scramble to reschedule games as Covid cases spike among teams

    03:59

NBC News

White House to deploy troops, FEMA teams to hospitals to combat omicron

03:05

President Joe Biden announced that the White House would be prepared to combat the Covid-19 variant omicron by directing FEMA to activate the national response center, deploying additional hospital beds to areas in need. Biden also directed the Pentagon to mobilize an additional 1,000 military doctors and nurses to be deployed to local hospitals.Dec. 21, 2021

  • Full speech: Biden announces measures to combat omicron variant

    21:44
  • Now Playing

    White House to deploy troops, FEMA teams to hospitals to combat omicron

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    'We need more testing': Biden announces purchase of 500 million at-home Covid tests for Americans

    02:43

  • Biden: Unvaccinated people 'have good reason to be concerned' about omicron variant

    02:39

  • Biden to announce distribution of 500 million free at-home Covid tests

    01:27

  • How to stay safe during the holidays amid omicron and COVID surge

    03:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All